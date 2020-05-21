Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Raises Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.30. The stock had a trading volume of 328,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,199,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $126.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.16 and its 200 day moving average is $109.94. The firm has a market cap of $88.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Several analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.08.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

