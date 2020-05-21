Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 4,620 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,620 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its position in Chevron by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 24,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $92.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,872,046. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.00. The company has a market capitalization of $173.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.05.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.