Civic 24 Hour Volume Reaches $9.56 Million (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One Civic token can now be purchased for $0.0226 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, IDEX, OKEx and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Civic has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. Civic has a market cap of $15.15 million and $9.56 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Civic alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.47 or 0.02128009 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00090286 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00177451 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00042373 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About Civic

Civic’s launch date was June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Civic

Civic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Kyber Network, HitBTC, Liqui, Binance, Poloniex, ABCC, Bittrex, OKEx, Huobi, IDEX, Gate.io, Livecoin, COSS, Vebitcoin, Mercatox, Radar Relay, GOPAX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.