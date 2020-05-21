Civitas Trading Down 6% This Week (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. During the last seven days, Civitas has traded 6% lower against the dollar. Civitas has a market cap of $105,318.67 and approximately $98.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civitas coin can now be bought for about $0.0139 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00446343 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00136696 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00015152 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007007 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007573 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000636 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Civitas Coin Profile

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,564,897 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com.

Buying and Selling Civitas

Civitas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

