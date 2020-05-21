Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,369 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.19% of Clarivate Analytics worth $14,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCC. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Clarivate Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on Clarivate Analytics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Clarivate Analytics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Clarivate Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarivate Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

Shares of CCC opened at $23.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,158.00 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Clarivate Analytics PLC has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $24.98.

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $240.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.31 million. Clarivate Analytics had a positive return on equity of 1.59% and a negative net margin of 23.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clarivate Analytics PLC will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Clarivate Analytics Company Profile

Clarivate Analytics Plc provides insights and analytics that enables clients to discover, protect, and commercialize ideas. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

