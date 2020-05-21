ClearPoll Price Tops $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (POLL)

ClearPoll (CURRENCY:POLL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. Over the last week, ClearPoll has traded down 92% against the dollar. ClearPoll has a market cap of $10,758.88 and approximately $15.00 worth of ClearPoll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ClearPoll token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00043105 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $319.54 or 0.03534070 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00054727 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00030931 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002775 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011116 BTC.

ClearPoll Profile

ClearPoll (CRYPTO:POLL) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2017. ClearPoll’s total supply is 8,999,992 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,991 tokens. ClearPoll’s official Twitter account is @voteclearpoll and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ClearPoll is /r/clearpoll. The official website for ClearPoll is clearpoll.com.

Buying and Selling ClearPoll

ClearPoll can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClearPoll directly using US dollars.

