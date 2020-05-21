Clearwater Seafoods Inc (TSE:CLR) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share

Clearwater Seafoods Inc (TSE:CLR) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for Clearwater Seafoods in a report issued on Tuesday, May 19th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.23.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CLR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Clearwater Seafoods from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Clearwater Seafoods from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

TSE CLR traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.00. 14,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.87, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $324.44 million and a PE ratio of 7.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.29. Clearwater Seafoods has a 52 week low of C$3.83 and a 52 week high of C$6.17.

Clearwater Seafoods (TSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$167.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$178.30 million.

Clearwater Seafoods Company Profile

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated, through its investment in Clearwater Seafoods Limited Partnership, harvests, processes, markets, and distributes seafood worldwide. Its seafood products include shellfish, scallops, lobsters, clams, coldwater shrimps, crabs, ground fish, langoustines, and whelks. The company was formerly known as Clearwater Seafoods Income Fund and changed its name to Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated in October 2011.

