Clipper Coin (CCC) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Clipper Coin (CURRENCY:CCC) traded down 39.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. One Clipper Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, FCoin and Coinsuper. Over the last seven days, Clipper Coin has traded down 69.9% against the U.S. dollar. Clipper Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and $2,776.00 worth of Clipper Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Clipper Coin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00043142 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $319.98 or 0.03536031 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00054722 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00030925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002791 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011101 BTC.

Clipper Coin Token Profile

Clipper Coin (CRYPTO:CCC) is a token. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. Clipper Coin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,963,270,216 tokens. Clipper Coin’s official Twitter account is @ClipperCoinCap. The official website for Clipper Coin is clippercoin.com.

Clipper Coin Token Trading

Clipper Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Coinsuper and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clipper Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clipper Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Clipper Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Clipper Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Clipper Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.