CloakCoin Reaches Market Cap of $837,274.53 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. CloakCoin has a market cap of $837,274.53 and $18,863.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001699 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005919 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003438 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000457 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00044429 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,451,536 coins. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com.

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

