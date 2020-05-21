CNFinance (CNF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 26th.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.01 million during the quarter. CNFinance had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 17.20%.

NYSE:CNF remained flat at $$3.84 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,802. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.90 million, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 324.51 and a current ratio of 324.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.47. CNFinance has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $6.57.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded CNFinance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

CNFinance Company Profile

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners, and loan lending agency services for banks. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

