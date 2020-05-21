Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) CAO Sells $20,965.55 in Stock

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 3,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total transaction of $20,965.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kenneth J. Watkinson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

On Friday, February 21st, Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 10,378 shares of Coeur Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $66,211.64.

CDE stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.97. 7,667,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,863,325. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Coeur Mining Inc has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $8.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.43.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $195.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.24 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 45.75%. Coeur Mining’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $5.25 to $5.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coeur Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.