Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Stock Position Cut by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,509 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,659 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cognex by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,032,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,846,000 after acquiring an additional 199,700 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Cognex by 257.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 256.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CGNX shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cognex from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cognex from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $61.40 on Thursday. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $62.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 55.82 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.08.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $167.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

