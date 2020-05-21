Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the April 30th total of 1,230,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 207,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

CNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

In other Cohen & Steers news, CFO Matthew S. Stadler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $1,315,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,645,349.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele Nolty sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $156,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,812 shares in the company, valued at $826,651.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 157.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 81,108 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 164,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 59,892 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. 46.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CNS traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.53. The stock had a trading volume of 86,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,200. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cohen & Steers has a twelve month low of $33.52 and a twelve month high of $78.23.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $105.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.75 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 54.04%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cohen & Steers will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is 60.70%.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

