Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the April 30th total of 1,120,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 330,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

COHU has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Cohu from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Cohu from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Cohu from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

In other news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 15,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $346,871.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,253.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cohu by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,311,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Falcon Point Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cohu by 231.9% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 36,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 25,740 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cohu by 202.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 579,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after purchasing an additional 387,993 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cohu by 655.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 66,809 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COHU stock remained flat at $$15.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,343. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Cohu has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.80. The stock has a market cap of $620.96 million, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.94.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

