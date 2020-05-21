CoinUs Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Over the last week, CoinUs has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. CoinUs has a market capitalization of $244,952.11 and $612.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinUs token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex and Allbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004116 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000153 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000128 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000095 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CoinUs Profile

CoinUs (CNUS) is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official.

Buying and Selling CoinUs

CoinUs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

