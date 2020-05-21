Commerce Bank Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,234,768 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,698 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 0.8% of Commerce Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $66,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,852,495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659,315 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,529,995,000 after buying an additional 1,323,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,030,997 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,124,265,000 after buying an additional 904,426 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,966,694,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,788,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,207,470,000 after buying an additional 2,709,735 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.97.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $62.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,204,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,615,380. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.72. The company has a market capitalization of $255.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $569,898.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

