Commerce Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 914,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 244,948 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $66,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 276.0% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 84.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.05.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $92.04. 334,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,872,046. The company has a market cap of $173.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.66. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

In other news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.