Commerce Bank Grows Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 0.9% of Commerce Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $78,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,337,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,310,745,000 after buying an additional 224,799 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,540,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,795,964,000 after purchasing an additional 151,622 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,411,603,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $628,819,000 after purchasing an additional 519,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,871,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $608,138,000 after purchasing an additional 26,617 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $5.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $336.15. 56,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,203. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $351.86. The firm has a market cap of $135.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.05.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

TMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.21.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

