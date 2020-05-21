Commerce Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,671 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $58,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $1,495,666,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,598,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,627 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 24.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,131,883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,633,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,724 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 336.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 831,127 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $264,498,000 after acquiring an additional 640,483 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 829.5% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 615,528 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $195,886,000 after acquiring an additional 549,309 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE traded down $2.17 on Thursday, hitting $381.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,128,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,462. The firm has a market cap of $179.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.13, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.90. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $386.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $339.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. Adobe’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.54.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $156,312.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,298 shares of company stock worth $4,025,976. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

