Commerce Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,859 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $45,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Bainco International Investors lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,972,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,050.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,903,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 63,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,272,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. 33.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,406.50. 70,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,816. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11. The stock has a market cap of $937.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,274.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,330.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,580.52.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total value of $66,993.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,124.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total transaction of $81,816.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $807,257.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325 shares of company stock worth $409,753 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

