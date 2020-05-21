Commerce Bank Grows Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,564 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $26,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,326.8% in the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 114,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,283,000 after acquiring an additional 106,209 shares in the last quarter. 38.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $229.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,538,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,402,280. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.79. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $237.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

