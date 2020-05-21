Commerce Bank Has $47.48 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Commerce Bank grew its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $47,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $37,000. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $246.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.07.

NEE traded down $3.82 on Thursday, hitting $228.97. 75,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,582,036. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $174.80 and a 12 month high of $283.35. The company has a market cap of $113.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.20 and its 200-day moving average is $242.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,113,284.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 14,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total value of $3,555,989.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,555.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,639 shares of company stock worth $20,863,319 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

