Commerce Bank Has $50.96 Million Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,937 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $50,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HD traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $237.73. The stock had a trading volume of 281,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,643,061. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $248.32.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 614.45%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Home Depot from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Nomura Securities lifted their target price on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.03.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

