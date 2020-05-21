Commerce Bank Increases Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $32,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 10.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 607,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $146,796,000 after acquiring an additional 56,269 shares in the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 17.5% during the first quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 10.0% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 22.6% during the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 113,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,370,000 after acquiring an additional 20,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.8% during the first quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $296.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,749,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,693,675. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $291.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $264.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MA. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.46.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

