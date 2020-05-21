Commerce Bank Raises Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,459 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s makes up approximately 1.1% of Commerce Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Mcdonald’s worth $89,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 66.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Mcdonald’s from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.48.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $184.64. 132,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,189,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.48 and its 200-day moving average is $192.51.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

