Commerce Bank Sells 103,353 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,151,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 103,353 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 1.4% of Commerce Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Commerce Bank owned about 0.38% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $114,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 106,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,471,000 after buying an additional 45,627 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $623,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 20,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,342,000. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,943,000.

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.32. 50,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,042,580. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $138.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.50.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

