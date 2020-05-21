Commerce Bank Sells 555,398 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 860,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 555,398 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $32,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 49.2% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 293,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after acquiring an additional 96,715 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 107.2% during the first quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 16,372 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,111.1% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 174,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 23.2% during the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 7,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,451,248. The firm has a market cap of $185.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $77.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.65.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $201,016.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 38,771 shares of company stock worth $1,493,300. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

