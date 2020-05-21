Commerce Bank Sells 9,425 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,147,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 9,425 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $39,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,140,195,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 134,005,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,026,230,000 after buying an additional 31,604,388 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 128.9% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,254,365 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $730,725,000 after buying an additional 11,968,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,091,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,006,456,000 after buying an additional 4,822,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,146,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Guggenheim lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.19.

CMCSA traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.79. 6,469,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,154,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

