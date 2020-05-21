Commerce Bank Trims Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,772 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $28,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,278,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,130,405,000 after purchasing an additional 728,279 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,299,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $711,006,000 after acquiring an additional 713,348 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,875,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $628,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,427 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,377,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $581,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.17. 1,034,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,033,363. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $70.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.22.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.