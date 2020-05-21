Comparing Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) & Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) and Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Endologix and Accuray, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endologix 0 3 0 0 2.00 Accuray 0 1 1 0 2.50

Endologix presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 440.54%. Accuray has a consensus target price of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 229.27%. Given Endologix’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Endologix is more favorable than Accuray.

Risk and Volatility

Endologix has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accuray has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Endologix and Accuray’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endologix $143.37 million 0.10 -$64.76 million ($2.19) -0.34 Accuray $418.79 million 0.44 -$16.43 million ($0.15) -13.67

Accuray has higher revenue and earnings than Endologix. Accuray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Endologix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Endologix and Accuray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endologix -44.65% -60.40% -13.09% Accuray 0.64% -14.83% -1.64%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.4% of Endologix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of Accuray shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Endologix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Accuray shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Accuray beats Endologix on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Endologix Company Profile

Endologix, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system. It also provides endovascular aneurysm sealing system (EVAS) product that is based on the Nellix EVAS system to seal the aneurysm, and provides blood flow to the legs through two blood lumens. In addition, the company offers proximal aortic extensions and limb extensions, which allow physicians to customize the implant to fit the patient's anatomy; and accessories to facilitate the delivery of its EVAR and EVAS products, including compatible guidewires, inflation devices, and snares. It sells its products through direct sales force, and a network of third party distributors and agents. The company was formerly known as Radiance Medical Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Endologix, Inc. in May 2002. Endologix, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body. The CyberKnife System automatically tracks, detects, and corrects for tumor and patient movement in real-time during the procedure, as well as enables the delivery of precise, high dose radiation while patients breathe normally. It also offers the TomoTherapy System, which consists of an integrated and versatile radiation therapy system used for the treatment of a range of cancer types. The company markets its products in the United States directly, as well as through a sales agent and group purchasing organizations; and directly and through distributors and sales agents in Europe, Japan and other countries of Asia, South America, and internationally to hospitals and stand-alone treatment facilities. Accuray Incorporated was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

