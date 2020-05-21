Comparing Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) and Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) and Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Fidelity D&D Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Simmons First National pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Simmons First National pays out 24.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fidelity D&D Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Simmons First National has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Simmons First National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Fidelity D&D Bancorp has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simmons First National has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Fidelity D&D Bancorp and Simmons First National, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity D&D Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Simmons First National 0 2 2 0 2.50

Simmons First National has a consensus target price of $29.25, suggesting a potential upside of 80.33%. Given Simmons First National’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Simmons First National is more favorable than Fidelity D&D Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Fidelity D&D Bancorp and Simmons First National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity D&D Bancorp 24.10% 11.33% 1.18% Simmons First National 25.09% 10.86% 1.52%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.7% of Fidelity D&D Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of Simmons First National shares are held by institutional investors. 26.9% of Fidelity D&D Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Simmons First National shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fidelity D&D Bancorp and Simmons First National’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity D&D Bancorp $49.46 million 2.75 $11.58 million N/A N/A Simmons First National $988.15 million 1.79 $238.17 million $2.73 5.94

Simmons First National has higher revenue and earnings than Fidelity D&D Bancorp.

Summary

Simmons First National beats Fidelity D&D Bancorp on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fidelity D&D Bancorp

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides a range of banking, financial, and trust services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers primarily in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties in Pennsylvania. The company accepts various deposits products, such as demand, savings, clubs, interest and non-interest bearing checking, money market, and interest-bearing time and savings accounts, as well as short-and long-term time deposits or certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, consumer loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company also provides alternative financial and insurance products with asset management services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 11 full-service banking offices. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Dunmore, Pennsylvania.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services. The company conducts banking operations through approximately 191 financial centers located in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas. Simmons First National Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

