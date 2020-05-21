Compass Group (LON:CPG) Given New GBX 1,350 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Compass Group (LON:CPG) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,540 ($20.26) to GBX 1,350 ($17.76) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oddo Bhf cut their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,160 ($15.26) to GBX 990 ($13.02) and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,520 ($19.99) to GBX 1,280 ($16.84) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($21.05) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,368.81 ($18.01).

LON:CPG opened at GBX 1,109.48 ($14.59) on Thursday. Compass Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 20.62 ($0.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,150 ($28.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion and a PE ratio of 16.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,248.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,669.87.

Compass Group (LON:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 37.60 ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 36.20 ($0.48) by GBX 1.40 ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that Compass Group will post 8973.0002148 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Compass Group news, insider John Bason bought 1,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,729 ($22.74) per share, with a total value of £20,955.48 ($27,565.75).

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

