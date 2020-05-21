Compass Group (LON:CPG) Raised to Buy at Societe Generale

Compass Group (LON:CPG) was upgraded by Societe Generale to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,370 ($18.02) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 1,200 ($15.79). Societe Generale’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.48% from the stock’s previous close.

CPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,420 ($18.68) to GBX 1,506 ($19.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf dropped their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,160 ($15.26) to GBX 990 ($13.02) and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HSBC dropped their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,915 ($25.19) to GBX 1,410 ($18.55) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,520 ($19.99) to GBX 1,280 ($16.84) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital dropped their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,368.81 ($18.01).

CPG stock opened at GBX 1,109.48 ($14.59) on Thursday. Compass Group has a twelve month low of GBX 20.62 ($0.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,150 ($28.28). The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,248.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,669.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion and a PE ratio of 16.02.

Compass Group (LON:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 37.60 ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 36.20 ($0.48) by GBX 1.40 ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Group will post 8973.0002148 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Bason purchased 1,212 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,729 ($22.74) per share, for a total transaction of £20,955.48 ($27,565.75).

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

