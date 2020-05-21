Contango Income Generator Ltd (ASX:CIE) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01

Contango Income Generator Ltd (ASX:CIE) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, May 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th.

Shares of ASX CIE traded down A$0.01 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting A$0.53 ($0.38). The company had a trading volume of 11,500 shares. Contango Income Generator has a fifty-two week low of A$0.50 ($0.35) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.96 ($0.68). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.76.

Get Contango Income Generator alerts:

Contango Income Generator Company Profile

Contango Income Generator Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Contango Funds Management Ltd. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. It benchmarks its performance against ASX All Ordinaries Accumulation Index. Contango Income Generator Limited was formed in August 2015 and is domiciled in Australia.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Contango Income Generator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Income Generator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.