Content Neutrality Network Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Over the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. Content Neutrality Network has a market cap of $2.04 million and $163,469.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Content Neutrality Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including UEX, DDEX, CoinBene and ABCC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Content Neutrality Network Profile

Content Neutrality Network was first traded on February 28th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 tokens. Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain.

Content Neutrality Network Token Trading

Content Neutrality Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, IDEX, DDEX, HADAX, UEX, CoinBene and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Neutrality Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Content Neutrality Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

