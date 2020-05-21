ContentBox (BOX) Price Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. ContentBox has a market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $106,650.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ContentBox has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One ContentBox token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ContentBox alerts:

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,309,105 tokens. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ContentBox Token Trading

ContentBox can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.