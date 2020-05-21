Contentos Price Reaches $0.0063 (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Contentos has a market cap of $7.85 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Contentos has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar. One Contentos token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00043255 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.92 or 0.03494678 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00054674 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00030926 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003025 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010999 BTC.

Contentos Token Profile

Contentos (COS) is a token. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 13,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,253,829,914 tokens. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio. Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io.

Contentos Token Trading

Contentos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

