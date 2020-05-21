Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) Short Interest Up 12.0% in May

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 372,900 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the April 30th total of 333,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 572,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VLRS. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Get Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. now owns 5,045,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,305,000 after buying an additional 334,410 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,255,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after buying an additional 150,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,235,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,296,000 after buying an additional 586,048 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after buying an additional 31,954 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 1,141.1% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 614,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 565,054 shares during the period.

Shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV stock opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $13.45. The company has a market capitalization of $453.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.75.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV had a return on equity of 82.24% and a net margin of 2.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.