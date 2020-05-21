CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) Short Interest Down 9.9% in May

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the April 30th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of CooTek (Cayman) stock remained flat at $$7.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 24,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,215. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 0.20. CooTek has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $10.46.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $107.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.50 million. CooTek (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 92.26% and a negative net margin of 19.09%. Analysts expect that CooTek will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of CooTek (Cayman) during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in CooTek (Cayman) in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in CooTek (Cayman) in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd bought a new position in shares of CooTek (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth $12,757,000. 5.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut CooTek (Cayman) from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CooTek (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut CooTek (Cayman) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on CooTek (Cayman) from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CooTek (Cayman) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

