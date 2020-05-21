Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.80.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRBP shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Nomura Securities assumed coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $522.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.29 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 207.87% and a negative return on equity of 282.91%. Research analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Barbara White bought 15,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $59,614.92. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 747,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

