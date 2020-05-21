CORDA Investment Management LLC. Grows Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,998 shares during the quarter. Diageo comprises 3.5% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $27,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 168,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $139.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,123. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $90.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.60. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $100.52 and a 12 month high of $176.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.63.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Investec downgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.