CORDA Investment Management LLC. Has $16.89 Million Stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lowered its position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 675,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,535 shares during the period. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned 1.69% of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $16,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 14,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.90. The stock had a trading volume of 81,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,486. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $22.04 and a twelve month high of $26.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.47.

