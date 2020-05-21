CORDA Investment Management LLC. Has $17.36 Million Stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,770 shares during the quarter. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF makes up about 2.2% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned 1.49% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF worth $17,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 1,961.3% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 401,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,960,000 after buying an additional 382,373 shares in the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,549,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,377,000. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 338,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,554,000 after acquiring an additional 51,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,227,000.

NYSEARCA:IBDN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.51. 344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,866. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.21 and a 200 day moving average of $25.19. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $22.27 and a twelve month high of $25.76.

