CORDA Investment Management LLC. Has $23.82 Million Holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,530 shares during the period. Welltower accounts for approximately 3.0% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned about 0.13% of Welltower worth $23,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WELL. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.23. The stock had a trading volume of 172,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,809,638. Welltower Inc has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $93.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.41. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.86.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Welltower had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.65%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.69.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

