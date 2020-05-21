CORDA Investment Management LLC. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,682 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 310,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,776,000 after purchasing an additional 14,698 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 18,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.57. 520,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,314,220. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $55.58 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.86.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

