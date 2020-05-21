CORDA Investment Management LLC. Sells 41,416 Shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lowered its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 888,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,416 shares during the quarter. iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned about 2.02% of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF worth $22,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 31,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 75,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,103. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.24. iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $23.72 and a twelve month high of $25.41.

