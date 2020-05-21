CORDA Investment Management LLC. Sells 8,257 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,257 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $7,591,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Philip Morris International by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 234,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,921,000 after acquiring an additional 16,648 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In related news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.14.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.90. 4,212,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,234,686. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.