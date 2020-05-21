Cormark Comments on K92 Mining Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (CVE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc (CVE:KNT) – Research analysts at Cormark increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for K92 Mining in a report released on Tuesday, May 19th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. Cormark also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Pi Financial set a C$6.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.58.

KNT stock traded down C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.93. The company had a trading volume of 298,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $833.13 million and a PE ratio of 25.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.14. K92 Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.53 and a 12 month high of C$4.47.

K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$44.11 million for the quarter.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

