Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 263.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 61,267 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 4.4% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $12,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 210.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,954,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,177,625,000 after buying an additional 5,390,754 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,949,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,320,000 after purchasing an additional 788,859 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,522,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,605,000 after purchasing an additional 360,629 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 252.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,246,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,530,000 after purchasing an additional 892,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,058,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,315,000 after purchasing an additional 98,504 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $162.21. 1,067,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,748,989. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.38. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $119.83 and a fifty-two week high of $164.96.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

