Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Buys 2,072 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,939 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 1.3% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,852,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659,315 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,529,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,030,997 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,124,265,000 after purchasing an additional 904,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $2,966,694,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,788,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,207,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,735 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ThinkEquity initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price (down from $71.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.97.

In other news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded down $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $61.91. 2,370,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,615,380. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

